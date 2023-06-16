During 2022, the harvesting of renewable energy from grid-connected PV systems increased by 13.2 per cent on the previous year, according to national data.

The National Statistics Office said on Friday by the end of 2022, the stock of PV installations amounted to 32,452 of which 14.8 per cent were in the Gozo and Comino.

The Northern Harbour and Western districts accounted for 37.5 per cent of the total stock of PV installations.

When compared to 2021, the stock of PV installations increased by 4.9 per cent.

The percentage increases were highest in the South Eastern district (5.7 per cent) and lowest in the Gozo and Comino district (4 per cent).

When compared to 2021, the generation of energy from grid-connected PVs increased by 13.2 per cent, totalling an estimated value of 289.5 GWh.

Most energy was generated in the South Eastern and Northern districts at 22.8 and 17.1 per cent of the total GWh respectively.

Increases were highest in the Southern Harbour district (14.8 per cent) and lowest in the Western district (9.7 per cent).