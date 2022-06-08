British prosecutors on Wednesday said they had authorised London's Metropolitan Police to charge Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the 70-year-old film producer was facing two counts of indecent assault against one woman in the British capital in August 1996.

Rosemarie Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division said criminal proceedings against Weinstein "are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Weinstein, is currently incarcerated in a prison in California after he was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison for a sexual assault and rape. He is also awaiting another trial for alleged sexual assault against five women.