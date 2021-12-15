Marcelo Bielsa did not try and sugarcoat Leeds United’s record-equalling night for all the wrong reasons after being mauled 7-0 by Manchester City.

“This is the worst performance in four years,” said the Argentine, who restored one of English football’s sleeping giants to the Premier League. “I can’t find anything that can be of value.”

Leeds have never lost a league match by more than seven goals. The last time they surrendered to defeat by a similar margin was in 1934.

“It’s a lot more noticeable how badly we played than how well City played,” added Bielsa, who City manager Pep Guardiola regards as one of his coaching inspirations.

