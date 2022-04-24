Tyson Fury says he can walk away from boxing after winning “every belt there is to win” following a moment of brutal magic to stop Dillian Whyte and retain his WBC heavyweight crown.

The unbeaten fighter produced a vicious uppercut at the end of the sixth round of the all-British fight on Saturday, sending a crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium into raptures.

The 33-year-old then told his adoring fans he was sticking to his plan to hang up his gloves — forgoing the opportunity to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

