Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky swipe at England on the eve of their Euro 2020 semi-final showdown as he poked fun at their long wait to win a major tournament.

England’s only major trophy came when they won the 1966 World Cup and the nation is at fever pitch as Gareth Southgate’s side move within touching distance of ending that long drought.

A victory over underdogs Denmark in front of 60,000 frenzied fans at Wembley on Wednesday would take England to their first final for 55 years.

England supporters have been serenading their team through the tournament with chants of ‘Football’s coming home’, the anthem that first became popular when the Three Lions reached the Euro 96 semi-finals.

