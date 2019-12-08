On some social media sites, content published there may spread virally across social networks. The term is an analogy to the concept of viral infections, which can spread rapidly from person to person.

Businesses are particularly interested in viral marketing tactics because a viral campaign can generate widespread advertising coverage at a fraction of the cost of a traditional marketing campaign. Non-profit organisations and activists may have a similar interest in publishing content on social media sites to become viral.

Anyone on a social network can receive online invitations to social gatherings or a Facebook message asking them to meet in person. The stress of university or college can weigh heavily on students who lack a social network to fight negative thoughts. In many ways, social media serves as a tool to facilitate interaction with others in real life.

On the other hand, many people seem to consider social media as harmful to social life. They say that teens and young people spend so much time on social media that they forget to actually live their lives.

Many schools have recognised that they must lift restrictions, teach digital citizenship and even integrate social media tools into classrooms

The purpose of social media is to connect with the world. There have been many studies looking at whether social media make people more or less social, but it seems to be a split vote.

Through social media, people can always access their friends, so they feel less alone. Social media activism is one of the most positive aspects of social media. Social media has strengthened awareness of important issues in ways that traditional media could never do.

People should stick to a social media channel that helps them build authentic social connections and attracts them to a welcoming community. They should also think about who they are before reaching for a social media snack.

As a social media user myself, I have never thought about socialising or not using social media sites. I do not think I’m addicted to these sites, but I love to scroll through my newsfeed if I get the chance.

In the debate over whether people on social media have become anti-social, both sides have strong arguments with facts to substantiate their beliefs. However, the experience does not always live up to the hype.

Such arguments suggest that the use of social media can have both positive and negative aspects. Whether we find it helpful or harmful has much to do with how we engage, who we relate to, and what limits we set in our daily lives.

Instead of passively accepting the platforms as they are, we can be critical when we realise that social media offers the promise of the community that we need to create for ourselves.

Surveys show that people want to keep their lives private, but their actions in social media suggest something else. Much of the privacy concerns that individuals face arises from their own contributions to social media platforms. When information is shared on social media, that information is no longer private. There have been many cases where young people exchange personal information that can attract predators.

There are concerns that social media tools may be abused for cyberbullying or the exchange of inappropriate content. As a result, mobile phones have been banned from some classrooms, and some schools have blocked many popular social media sites.

Many schools have recognised that they must lift restrictions, teach digital citizenship and even integrate these tools into classrooms. Some schools allow students to use smartphones or tablet computers in the classroom, if students use these devices for academic or research purposes.

In conclusion, social media platforms are a double-edged sword, and like any other tool, should be used with caution and intention. These tools can augment our lives as well as diminish them. Therefore, happy e-socialising, or maybe not?

Claude Calleja is an executive at eSkills Malta Foundation.