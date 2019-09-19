Every couple wants their wedding day to be perfect. A lot of time and money is invested in organising the ‘perfect’ wedding. For this special day, several services are booked and hence the risk that something may go wrong is a possibility couples should be aware of and prepared to deal with.

Very often the type of products or services required to organise a wedding involve payment of de­posits, signing of contracts and terms and conditions to read and understand. As consumers, couples should be aware of the precautions they should take and what to look out for to avoid un­necessary problems and stress.

Firstly, the couple should be aware that legally they are entitled to be provided with the ser­vices and products they agreed to when finalising the sales agreement. Should a problem crop up with one of the services purchased, consumers will need proof of the original agreement to show in what way the service or product was not supplied as agreed.

Hence, it is the couple’s res­ponsibility to ensure that whatever has been verbally agreed is written in the contract of sale. Besides a detailed description of the product or service, the sales agreement should also include the agreed price, method of payment, date when the service or product will be supplied and, where applicable, the supplier’s cancellation policy.

When booking wedding ser­vices several months before the wedding day, the couple should ask about the terms of cancellation. What happens if the wedding needs to be postponed or cancelled? Is the deposit paid refundable? What about the rest of the payment due?

When booking and buying a wedding service the couple is entitled to receive the service as originally agreed

Unless otherwise specified in the contract of sale, if the couple is unable to honour the sales agreement, legally they may not only lose the deposit paid but may also be obliged to pay in full for the service ordered. The couple should bear in mind that a sales agreement can only be cancelled and a refund can only be claimed if or when a trader or service provider is unable to honour the sales agreement.

If before the wedding day a couple is informed that a particular service cannot be provided as agreed, they may opt to cancel the service and claim a full refund of the money paid. In such situations, the couple may also claim compensation for any additional costs incurred to book a similar service from another supplier.

For example, if a couple hires a specific type of car for their wedding and, after accepting their booking, the car hire company in­forms them that the car they chose is no longer available on their wedding day, the couple may claim a full refund of the deposit paid and claim compensation for any additional cost to rent the car they want from another company.

If problems crop up on the wedding day, the supplier of the service should be notified immediately. If the problem is not resolved instantly, then the couple should complain with the supplier as soon as possible. Ideally, evidence should be gathered as proof that the service was not provided as agreed.

If, after complaining with the service provider or supplier, no agreement is reached on the type or amount of compensation, then the couple will need to lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. For problems that arise during the actual wedding day, couples are not only entitled to compensation for the lack of service but also to claim moral damages for the distress and loss of enjoyment.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt