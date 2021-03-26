Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday insisted that the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is accelerated.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the European Council, the Prime Minister said that with more people vaccinated, more tools can be used such as vaccination certification for the road back to normality when it comes to the movement of people to be embarked upon.

Video: Office of the Prime Minister

Abela also spoke on the common market which he said was the key to Malta’s competitiveness. He spoke on the need for investment in the digital sector and to eliminate the remaining obstacles, particularly those relating to services.

During a discussion on the Eastern Mediterranean, Abela acknowledged positive developments hailing from Ankara and stressed the importance of a continuous and structured dialogue.

He noted with regret Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul convention, saying this was of particular disappointment to Malta as agreement on the convention had been reached during Malta’s presidency of the EU council.