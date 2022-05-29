Clive Butler and Sammy Grima, racing on El Diablo, emerged unbeaten in the Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championships.

The third and final race of the weekend saw a similar pattern from the previous races with Michael Xuereb and Sam Howse’s Interceptor Remax shooting out first on the start only to be overtaken by El Diablo shortly after. They were followed by Jesmond Aquilina and Christian Galea’s Marine Diffusion and the rest of the race progressed in this order with the three teams taking on the final podium.

