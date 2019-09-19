Announced at the glamorous yachting event, known as the Oscars of the international luxury boating scene, the new Squadron 68 beat impressive competition from yacht manufacturers across the globe, to secure the highly coveted title of Best Interior Design in the 18.5-24m category.

The Squadron 68 features contemporary styling by multi award-winning designer Alberto Mancini. Designed with the latest technologies, the highest quality materials and handcrafted in Great Britain, the effortlessly stylish 68ft yacht is set to be a firm favourite on the water.

The high-profile annual event took place on the Ritz Carlton Hotel’s beach, during the Cannes Yachting Festival. The World Yachts Trophies are one of the world’s most prestigious award ceremonies in the luxury motor yacht industry, with the honours attributed to only the finest boats and builders of the last 12 months.

This is the third consecutive year that Fairline Yachts has won at the World Yacht Trophies – previously winning Best Exterior Design in the 50-80ft category for the Targa 63 GTO and the Best Exterior Design Award in the 14-18m category for the Targa 43 Open.