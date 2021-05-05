Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed his side for the character they have shown to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League ahead of their second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“We have had complicated moments but hats off to this team because they have shown character and never hide when things get difficult,” Zidane told reporters on Tuesday.

Record 13-time European champions Real have work to do in London after being held 1-1 at home in the first leg last week.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta