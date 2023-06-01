The second day of events at Marsa’s Matthew Micallef St John track produced more golden performances as Team Malta finished first in three other competitions in what turned out to be another historic day for the hosts.

In fact, at the end of Day Four Team Malta has set a new record of medals won at the Games as they have reached a staggering 49 medals – five more than their previous best of 44 won in the Malta Games 20 years ago.

The hosts are well on course to even assure themselves of the best possible place in the medals standings as they are currently second on 20 gold, 12 silver and 19 bronze, that leaves them only behind pacesetters Cyprus who top the standings on 21 gold 17 silver and 20 bronze.

Since the Games’ inception in 1985 Malta has never finished higher than fourth place.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...