Automobili Lamborghini has released its 2019 Christmas video, in which the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has once more found real Lamborghini lovers.

This year’s edition features the true story of Sterling Backus and his 12 year-old son Xander. For almost two years they have been building a real-size Aventador SV replica in their garage in Erie, Colorado, US, using a 3D printer.

A few days before Christmas father and son open the garage door and find a real, black Aventador S instead of their replica model. Having proven with their project to be the most ardent Lamborghini lovers, they get to drive the car for some days and enjoy their very own Lamborghini experience.

“Automobili Lamborghini is against any attempt at counterfeiting. However, a true story of such authentic passion deserves to be featured, which is why we chose to tell of Sterling’s and Xander’s project in our 2019 Christmas video,” said Katia Bassi, chief marketing and communication officer of Automobili Lamborghini.