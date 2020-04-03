MOAS Malta is launching an initiative to source volunteer seamstresses to make homemade masks for vulnerable communities of asylum seekers and refugees on the island.

Anyone with a few hours to spare and a sewing machine can contribute their time and talents to the initiative.



To get involved simply email info@moas.eu and commit to producing a minimum of 50 masks over the next couple of weeks. Material, patterns and support will be provided by the MOAS team.

Although the WHO's current guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic state that masks are only necessary for sick people and healthcare workers, a growing number of countries and regions are adopting mask-wearing guidelines and encouraging members of the public to wear a homemade mask when in public.