Facebook users have been greeted with a prompt when logging in asking them if they want to start paying for the service or continue using it for free.

Users have been given the choice of either €10 or €12 per month to use Facebook without seeing advertisements or continuing to use the service for free with promotional content.

Instagram users are also expected to be asked to choose between a paid and a free service due to the platform, like Facebook, being owned by parent company Meta.

The prompt seen when logging into Facebook using a web browser.

The move comes in response to tougher EU rules targeting tech giants, which have already seen the company hit with huge fines.

Meta said that while it believes in an ad-supported internet, it “respects the spirit and purpose” of European regulations and is “committed” to following them.

“The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice,” the company said.

Facebook and Instagram will cost users €9.99 per month if they acceess it on a web browser or €12.99 on iOS and Android.

From March, these prices will rise by €6 and €8 respectively.

On its website, Meta said the higher prices for iOS and Android users were down to fees charged to app developers on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The rise in prices from March is in line with the introduction of the EU's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), which brings in stricter rules on advertising among a slew of measures designed to curb the power of big tech.

Under the act, advertising targeting minors will be banned and the use of data such as someone’s religious beliefs, sexual orientation or ethnicity will not be allowed.

This could pose a problem for internet giants like Meta who have made enormous profits from targeted advertising.

Meta trying to anticipate new rules: Alex Agius Saliba

According to MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who spearheaded the European Parliament’s efforts to introduce a universal charging standard for electronics manufacturers, the offering of a subscription model indicated Meta was trying to anticipate the new rules.

“In the future, they won’t be able to do as they please in terms of advertising,” he said, adding: “I interpret this as a change in their business model”.

While Agius Saliba said it was too early to tell how the situation would develop, he said it was positive that users had been given the option of subscribing or continuing to use the platform with ads, rather than being forced to move to a subscription model.

Regardless of which option a user selects, they will still be covered by the new rules on targeted advertising, he noted.

The move was first announced by Meta last month, with the company hoping it could ease concerns from European regulators over how it collects and uses data for advertising.

This year Meta has already paid a number of eye-watering fines to the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) acting on behalf of the EU.

In January the company was fined €390 million for breaking targeted advertising rules, while in March it was forced to pay €5.5 million euros for breaching General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU’s flagship privacy law.

It was in May, however, that the company was hit by its largest fine on record when it was ordered to pay a staggering €1.2 billion for transferring EU user data to the United States.