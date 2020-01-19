So, I hear you all cry, are you still passionately against VAR or have you been converted now that the system worked in Sheffield United’s favour against West Ham United?

Well, you will be disappointed to hear, if anything, the video assistant referee’s decision to disallow West Ham’s injury time equaliser at Bramall Lane has made me even more convinced that VAR is the work of some evil empire.

Disallowing that goal for accidental handball was a pathetic decision, and winning the match because VAR intervened was the most hollow and unrewarding feeling of my football supporting life.

It made me feel dirty, and not in a nice way.

Although Sheffield United probably warranted victory on the balance of play, no team deserves to have a last-kick-of-the-game goal ruled out for what was clearly not a deliberate handball.

I understand the importance of upholding the law and sticking to the rules and all that sort of thing, but just as winning with a deliberate handball is not within the spirit of the game, so should accidental ones not be punished in that way.

So do I have a problem with VAR or actually with the rules of the game themselves you may wonder? Well, both to be honest. But what the former has done is serve to highlight all the flaws in the latter.

Had VAR not been around then West Ham’s goal would have stood. Without a doubt. The referee either didn’t see the handball – quite possible – or realised it was accidental, had no bearing on what was to come, and let it go.

But VAR means that flexibility of interpretation, that ability to make decisions based on instinct and circumstance has been replaced by blinkered rigidity. Everything has to be black or white, even though football, like life, is mostly shades of grey.

That is why we are seeing players getting caught offside by the width of a toenail, and why, like West Ham, teams are having goals struck off when, at any other point in the past hundred years, they would have counted.

You can’t impose that sort of upheaval on a sport without causing pain, suffering, and generally leaving a constant bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

After the match, West Ham’s Declan Rice, whose hand was the centre of attention, didn’t hold back during his television interview.

“They were celebrating VAR like it was a goal, and football should not be like that,” he said. And quite right too.

More pointedly, however, he suggested that “every Premier League player” wants to get rid of VAR. Now that is a bit of a sweeping statement as I am relatively sure he hasn’t asked them all. And there may even be a sizable number in favour of the system.

But the reality is that the majority of fans, managers and players are not happy with VAR and would be much happier if we went back to the way things were.

Now, having relived Sheffield United’s ‘VAR victory’ again by writing this piece, I think I need another shower…

52 not out

Very exciting news from Japan last week where Kazuyoshi Miura has just signed on to play for Yokohama FC for another season – at the ripe old age of 52.

The striker signed a new 12-month contract that will take him into his 35th season as a professional footballer.

To be fair, he isn’t exactly the first name down on the team sheet any more.

In fact, he only made three appearances last season as his team won promotion from Japan’s second division.

But the very fact that he is still deemed fit enough and valuable enough to be a member of the squad despite having passed his half century is quite remarkable.

Gives me hope, in fact… if I can find a way to get into some sort of shape, I’ve still got five years left to make my professional debut…

Lukaku is proving a point

I’m quite enjoying watching Romelu Lukaku tearing up Serie A.

The Belgian has been a revelation since he swapped Manchester United for Inter, scoring 18 times so far for his new club and putting in performances that have earned him rave reviews.

I admit he didn’t always hit the heights when he was playing at Old Trafford and tended to blow hot and cold. But I still think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a bit hasty in getting rid of him or letting him leave, whichever was the reality.

On his day, he is a powerful, game-changing forward with agility, strength and a fantastic finishing ability. A perfect focal point for a fast-pa-ced attack.

I’m no manager, but isn’t that pretty much exactly what Manchester United are missing right now?

History won’t repeat itself

This afternoon sees the champions-elect (let’s face it, that’s what Liverpool are) taking on the only team in the Premier League that has taken points off them this season.

But do Manchester United have it in them to do the same again? Can they throw a spanner in the Liverpool works? Are they capable of repeating what they did at Old Trafford on Liverpool’s home turf?

No, nope and absolutely not. Although possibly not in that order.

Liverpool have become a juggernaut that is powering unstoppably towards the finish line. They are winning beautifully where possible, winning ugly where necessary but more than anything they are simply winning.

Looking back, the only real surprise is how United managed to take two points off them the first time round.

Yes, I know there is a lot of emotion and rivalry when it comes to any clash between these two teams. And yes, that does have some bearing on how the game plays out, with both sides normally raising their game.

But Liverpool – first team, squad, manager – are streets ahead of their opponents at this point in time.

They are arguably the best team on the planet at the moment, and I can’t see a disjointed, unstable, erratic Manchester United coming away from Anfield with anything other than bruised egos and souvenirs.

