People can have their say on the best way to safeguard Ħondoq ir-Rummien - the bay that for two decades was threatened with proposed development - in a public consultation that will remain open until March 4.

The Planning Authority launched the consultation to help revise planning policies for the Ħondoq ir-Rummien area, including in a disused quarry off the Qala bay.

The new policies will prohibit any form of development in the area.

The bay's saga dates to 2002, when an application was submitted for the construction of a destination port and 195-room hotel, a 200-yacht marina and a tourist village for 300 apartments.

Twenty years later, a planning tribunal shot down the developers’ plans. That decision was confirmed by an appeals court last year.

In August Prime Minister Robert Abela promised that planning laws would be amended to ensure Ħondoq ir-Rummien is safe from development in the future.

On Monday, the PA said that any proposed afforestation projects in the area should, where possible, include routes to channel the flow of pedestrian visitors. The place will not be made accessible to vehicular traffic.

The policy also excludes any additional beach facilities, new commercial facilities or the intensification of existing commercial uses.

Proposals for the upgrading of the existing quay and slipway will be taken into consideration provided that interventions are limited to the remediation of disrepair.

The PA is also seeking the rehabilitation of the coastal area on the eastern end.

The swimming zone will be reserved exclusively for bathing and no other activities will be allowed.

No form of permanent or temporary berthing facilities for leisure or recreation will be allowed in the marine area near the swimming zone and the shoreline.

The proposed policy review of the Gozo and Comino Local Plan for the area together with the submissions received for Phase One can be seen here.

People and organisations can submit suggestions to consultation-hondoqhondoq@pa.org.mt by March 4.

In a Facebook post announcing the launch of the consultation, Gozo and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri said the consultation will allow the authorities to "turn words into action".