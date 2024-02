The police are seeking the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl, Sharona Grima, who has been reported missing.

She has last been seen in the vicinity of Mgarr in Malta.

This is not the first time Grima has gone missing.

She had first gone missing in June 2022 but was found safe and sound.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is requested to phone the police headquarters, even anonymously, on telephone number, 21 224001 / 119 or visit their nearest police station.