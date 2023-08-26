Police have asked for the public’s help to track down a man wanted in relation to ongoing court proceedings.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the police said that a magistrate had instructed it to issue a public notice requesting information about the man.

The police did not name the person or provide any information about him, save for a photo.

Anyone with information about the individual can contact the police by phone on 21224001 or 119 or via Facebook Messenger, or visit their closest police station, quoting report number 20/2023.

