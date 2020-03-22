What are the effects of COVID-19 on the cultural and creative sectors in Malta? How is anyone working in the sector ‒ from artists to service providers ‒ being affected?

ARC Research & Consultancy is inviting all those working in and/or with the cultural and creative sectors to participate in its online survey. The initiative seeks to measure the impact of the pandemic on the cultural and creative sectors, in order to give it visibility and to propose measures by which local authorities can assist and support.

Participants will decide whether to make their testimony public or to share in confidence through the survey itself. Those who wish to make their testimony public may be contacted for future lobbying.

The survey can be accessed online at https://forms.gle/bLPsbUWHKGpyJzKP9.

Those who wish to reach out, may do so via info.arcrc@gmail.com or www.arcrc.eu

ARC Research and Consultancy services creation, practice and production within the creative and cultural sectors. ARC aims to promote development and sustainability of these specific sectors through collaboration, research and synergies with local, regional, national and international entities.