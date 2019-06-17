Are you still unsure about what your favourite wine is?

You can find out on Friday, Saturday or Sunday evening at the Delicata Classic Wine Festival held at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta from 7.00pm till midnight.



The wine festival opened on Thursday August 8, and is in full swing all weekend.



Nothing helps you discover your personal wine preferences better than tasting a variety of wines of different colours and styles side-by-side. And, with over 20 Delicata DOK and IGT quality wines from Malta and Gozo for you to try, this year’s wine fest might be just the perfect occasion to discover a new favourite.



The online booking process has closed but one can settle the fee of €16 for a wine purse with wine coins and a souvenir glass at the door on the night.



For more info visit www.delicata.com