The police are looking for a silver or grey Mitsubishi ASX model or Outlander with a missing left side view mirror that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident, which took place on May 6 in St Paul's Bay, left a man in critical condition.

The 30-year-old victim from Attard was riding a Hondra CBR motorbike.

If you have any information you can send a private message to the police on their Facebook page or call on 119 or 2122 4001 quoting reference number 2/2021.