The police have sought the help of the public to identify a man in connection with a crime.

The police would only say that the man is a Maltese national but would not say what he is wanted for or his location when the photo gleaned through CCTV footage and shot on May 18.

The suspect is seen wearing a cap and smoking a cigarette.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police on 2122 4001 or 119.

Phone calls may be made anonymously, the police said.