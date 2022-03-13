Kai Havertz eased Chelsea’s gloom over Roman Abramovich’s sanctions as his late goal sealed a 1-0 win against Newcastle in the first home game since the Blues were plunged into crisis by the damaging restrictions.

Chelsea owner Abramovich has been sanctioned by the British government after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fall-out has placed the future of the European champions in doubt.

With Chelsea’s monthly wage bill estimated at around £28 million ($36.5) and their revenue streams dramatically reduced by the sanctions, there are fears the club’s existence could be under threat unless a new owner is found soon.

