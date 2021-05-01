Chelsea cemented their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as Kai Havertz struck twice to seal a 2-0 win over struggling Fulham on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side warmed up for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with a ruthless display at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz netted in each half to lift Chelsea six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

