Daniil Medvedev said on Monday he struggled from the effects of Covid-19 for “five to six weeks” after testing positive for the virus in April.

The Russian second seed reached the French Open second round for the first time in his career after four straight opening-round defeats at Roland Garros, beating Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

The 25-year-old, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, said afterwards that he only recently felt back to 100 percent fitness after recovering from coronavirus.

