Emma Hayes has vowed the leave her role as Chelsea women’s boss “at the top” and is ready for one last crack at the only major trophy to elude her - the Champions League.

The Blues travel to Real Madrid on Wednesday to begin their latest quest to conquer Europe for the first time.

But Chelsea are still coming to terms with the news that Hayes will depart at the end of the season, reportedly to take up a lucrative role in charge of the US women’s national team.

In 11 years in charge, Hayes has made Chelsea the dominant force of the English game.

The 47-year-old’s reputation as an inspirational leader and shrewd tactician looks set to earn her arguably the biggest job in women’s football as coach of the four-time world champions.

