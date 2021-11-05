Carlo Ancelotti admitted on Friday that Eden Hazard is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Real Madrid.

Hazard has not started any of Madrid’s last six matches and he was an unused substitute on Wednesday in the Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 30-year-old is fit again after an injury-plagued two years in Spain but he is not in favour under Ancelotti, who said last month he “prefers other players”.

