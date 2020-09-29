Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday Belgium’s Eden Hazard is set to return to play after missing the opening two games of the La Liga season with an ankle problem.

Hazard last played for the Spanish champions in August’s Champions League loss at Manchester City in his first campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu where he scored just once after suffering various injuries.

