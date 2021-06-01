Eden Hazard is still having “some thigh problems” after missing much of Real Madrid’s season but “will be there when the Euros start”, he told a video press conference on Monday.
The midfielder said he was “not yet at 100 percent” but added that “physically I still have to prepare myself and I obviously hope to be ready for the first game on 12 June.”
Belgium, one of the favourites for the title, start Euro 2020 on June 12 against Russia in a group that also includes Denmark and Finland.
Hazard arrived at the national training centre at Tubize on Monday, at the same time as most of his team-mates and, as captain, was the first to speak at the press conference.
