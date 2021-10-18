A batch of Belgian dark chocolate currently available for sale could contain traces of hazelnuts, food health authorities warned on Monday.

Batches of the Waitrose-branded 180g bars of Belgian dark chocolate with raisins and almonds that have a best before date of November 2022 could be affected, the Environmental Health Directorate said.

Anyone allergic or intolerant to hazelnuts should steer clear of the chocolate bar.

Hazelnut allergies are among the most common tree nut allergies and can lead to rashes, facial swelling and even anaphylaxis in severe cases.

For further information, contact Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.