George Micallef is so desperately lonely that he refuses to decorate his home for Christmas and asks carollers to stay away from his front door, because he cannot stand the holiday cheer.

Television does not fill the void either because it is packed with images of happy families during the festive season.

Micallef even often goes to work hours before his shift begins, so that he can have a conversation with the night guard.

“When you’re as lonely as I am it’s much harder to stand the happiness of other people,” he said.

“I can’t even stand to watch couples walking hand in hand or parents hugging their children, or even children cheering in the street. I close the windows because I’d rather not hear them. And the Christmas period makes being alone much harder.”

Micallef was among several people interviewed for a documentary on loneliness this month.

The second edition of Il-Ġerħa tas-Solitudni (The Wound of Lonliness) was published by the university’s Faculty for Social Wellbeing to raise awareness on the growing and pressing issue that “nobody seems to be addressing seriously enough”.

“Loneliness does not even feature in our social policy framework, and I can’t understand why,” faculty dean Andrew Azzopardi said.

Loneliness levels ‘very worrying’

In a first-of-its-kind study carried out by the faculty in 2019, researchers found that 44 per cent of respondents were feeling lonely on the day they were contacted.

That study was replicated last year, and the figure rose to 55 per cent.

“That means 200,000 people in Malta feel lonely, and our sample didn’t even include foreigners, people in detention and prison and people in homes, so the reality is likely even worse,” Azzopardi said, adding that despite modern means of communication, teenagers are especially, worryingly lonely.

“I’m nervous to replicate the study another time.”

Prison, football and Love Island

The documentary featured other researchers, therapists and university lecturers, as well as a spectrum of people from all walks of life, each describing how loneliness impacted them.

Emanuel Camilleri – a man who was falsely accused of sexually abusing his daughter – described how loneliness in prison drove him to deeply contemplate suicide, identifying the exact place where he intended to kill himself – a place that was out of the way and that would ensure he died before anyone found him and came to his rescue.

Former national team footballer Carmel Busuttil described the loneliness that engulfed him when he retired from an illustrious career and realised he was not a beloved public figure anymore. Even worse was the loneliness that dawned on him when he suffered from a thrombosis and a blood clot some years later.

And Love Island contestant Marie Christine Caruana recounted how loneliness hit her in the reality show villa last summer, and how she continued to feel lonely till the very end of the show, despite gaining overnight popularity and being surrounded by many people.