Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday confirmed the imminent signing of England defender Eric Dier from Tottenham, telling reporters "he is in Munich".

"We're trying to sign him, finalise the deal and get another alternative for our squad," Tuchel told reporters on Thursday.

Dier arrived in Munich on Thursday ahead of a medical check and told Sky Germany: "Bayern is a wonderful club".

Dier, whose contract with Tottenham was set to expire in the summer, arrives for a reported fee of four million euros ($4.38 million).

Often deployed as a centre-back, the versatile Dier can also play as a defensive midfielder or as right-back.

