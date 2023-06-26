Olympian Neil Agius has set off on a world-record attempt for the longest non-stop, unassisted, current neutral, open water sea swim.

Wading into the sea in Mallorca, Spain to applause and cheers from onlookers shortly after 9am on Monday the clean seas activist embarked on the so-called ‘100 Mile Swim’ that will see him attempt to cross from Mallorca to the west coast of Ibiza covering approximately 160km.

The gruelling challenge is expected to take three days and will require an estimated 175,000 strokes.

Speaking shortly before starting the swim, Agius said he was feeling physically and mentally prepared for what was ahead.

“Let’s make history happen,” he said.

Agius' team will be sharing updates on social media on his progress as well as behind-the-scenes interviews.

In a fortunate bit of timing, Agius’ previous swim from the island of Linosa to Gozo was officially certified by the Marathon Swimming Federation on Sunday night.

In June of 2021, Agius swam some 124km over approximately 50 hours.

It was certified by the world governing body for open-water swimming.

Weather warning

Agius and his team set off for Spain on Friday once they received confirmation that a clear weather window had opened up.

However, his team have been working around the clock since arriving in Spain to draft a new route for the swimmer as meteorologists forecast potential bad weather hitting part of the original route on the third day of the swim.

The weather is expected to hit the part of Ibiza where Agius was originally planning to end his swim.

Through this feat, Agius hopes to raise awareness and lobby governments to sign up for, and properly implement the United Nations Treaty of the High Seas.

Adopted in New York on June 19, the treaty establishes area-based management tools for ocean preservation, including marine protected areas, to conserve and sustainably manage vital habitats and species.

According to the UN, only about one per cent of the high seas are currently protected.

The adopted agreement will be open for signature at United Nations Headquarters in New York for two years as of September 20 - the day after the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

It will enter into force after ratification by 60 states.

A team of people is supporting Neil Agius' swim. Photo: Neil Agius/Facebook

“The 100-mile swim is not just about setting a world record. More importantly, it is about highlighting the problem of pollution and pollutants in our seas and oceans.”

In recent weeks Agius worked closely with a leading advocate for the treaty, UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh - an endurance swimmer himself.

Agius has also met and collaborated with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as he lobbies governments and officials to ratify and begin implementing the UN’s new rules.

RELATED STORIES How Neil Agius transformed into a ‘human lilo’ to take on huge swim challenge

Agius is also working with NGO Wave of Change Malta in a bid to raise awareness at a community level and encourage people to embrace change.

The campaign is split across three pillars: urging society to Live for Change, Dress for Change, and Eat for Change.

For Neil, the 100-mile swim is about highlighting the problem of pollution and pollutants in our seas and oceans. Photo: PRSS WRKS

Agius has been training intensively for months to prepare for the challenge.

He is supported by a team of around 25 volunteers and professionals made up of medics, swim observers, navigators, skippers and crew, motivators, media, and a nutritionist, who will ensure that he remains safe and healthy throughout the swim.

In anticipation of the swim he has worked with leading sleep deprivation experts, developed a specialised breathing technique, and prepared mentally for the challenge.

Agius' previous successful world record attempts have been covered by major news outlets around the world, and the 100 Mile Swim is likely to attract even more attention.

The 100 Mile swim is supported by Atlas Insurance, VisitMalta, Ocibar, Flutter, JL Hotels, BRND WGN, SMS, Marine Konnect, Island Hospitality, Ask Alexea, and the Mallorca Preservation Foundation as well as Neil's own NGO Wave of Change Malta.

You can follow the swimmer's progress on this link.