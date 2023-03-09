Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Matthijs de Ligt “rescued” his side after the Dutch defender made a vital goalline clearance against Paris Saint-Germain to help the Germans qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Bayern won 2-0 on the night to advance 3-0 on aggregate, but the tie was in the balance in the first half when De Ligt scrambled Vitinha’s shot to safety after goalkeeper Yann Sommer was caught trying to dribble out of his own area.

Goals in the second half from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry then secured Bayern a spot in the last eight.

Nagelsmann was not best pleased with said Sommer’s risk-taking but chose instead to praise De Ligt’s game-changing intervention.

