Adrian Darmanin was 13 years old when a stranger, whom he refers to as his “guardian angel”, drove him to hospital after he suffered life-threatening leg injuries when he jumped off a slow-moving bus.

Twenty-three years later Mr Darmanin, now 36, is searching for that man to thank him.

“He saved my life. I had bad internal bleeding and could have lost my right leg. I’ve always wanted to be able to thank him.

“The reason I’m trying harder now is that I became a dad. Thanks to him I can enjoy the greatest gift of life,” he says, his eyes glistening as they drift towards his one-year-old daughter, Zoe Jane, who is babbling in her pushchair.

“I have vague memories of him. All I remember is that he was driving a white Ford Escort van and must have been in his late 30s,” he adds.

The accident happened on Sunday, June 23, 1996. Mr Darmanin had gone to watch a football match on television in Marsascala with his friends. The boys caught the last bus home to Żabbar at about 9.45pm.

I don’t know who the guy is, but I call him my guardian angel

When the bus approached Sanctuary Street, a main road, they rang the bell for the bus to stop.

“The old buses didn’t have doors. The bus slowed down and pulled into the bus stop. Two metres before it stopped, I jumped out. I slipped and fell face down. People on the bus started screaming and the driver stopped the bus. The bus was on my leg.

“My right leg was caught between the double wheel and the tarmac,” he recounts.

Mr Darmanin remained conscious. The driver ran off the bus and asked the passengers to disembark. He then reversed the bus off Mr Darmanin’s leg.

“With the rush of adrenalin I stood up and started walking home. Then my friend started shouting: ‘where do you think you’re going?’ When I looked down at my leg I saw a big hole in my right thigh and fell to the ground. I saw that the jeans I was wearing were ripped off,” he recalls adding that on that day he was wearing a black Kurt Cobain T-shirt.

Meanwhile, a man who was sitting on the steps of his house called the ambulance. Soon after, another man driving a white van stopped.

“He must have been driving behind the bus. He told me he was going to take me to hospital. He put the front passenger’s seat down and helped me in. All I remember is that he was talking to me, in Maltese, all the time to keep me awake. I don’t remember what he said,” he says.

When Mr Darmanin arrived in hospital his parents were called.

His mother, Mary Grace, recalls talking to the man. All he told her was that he had driven her son to hospital. Then he left.

Mr Darmanin suffered internal bleeding and had to undergo five operations within a month to repair his crushed muscles. This was followed by a month of rehabilitation and three skin grafts.

“Throughout the years I tried to find that man. I’ve looked at the police report but he is listed as an unidentified person,” he said.

“I don’t know who the guy is, but I call him my guardian angel. He saved my life. I just want to say thank you.”