The president of the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers, André Pizzuto was elected to the executive board of the Architects’ Council Europe (ACE) during the council's general assembly in Brussels.

Pizzuto graduated in engineering and architecture from the University of Malta. He successfully read for a master’s degree in Planning Policy & Practice at London South Bank University.

In 2016, he was conferred an MBA in Real Estate and Construction Management from the University College of Estate Management, Reading, and a postgraduate diploma in Project Management from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

He is the managing director of Design Principle, an architecture firm in Valletta that he set up in 2004. He was also the executive head of the Property Services Department at the Housing Authority between 2011 and 2013.

The ACE is the representative organisation for the architectural profession at European level.

It consists of 51 member organisations, which are the regulatory and professional representative bodies in all European Union states, accession countries, the UK, Switzerland and Norway, and five observer members – Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Montenegro and Macedonia.

Through them, the ACE represents the interests of over half a million architects from 35 countries in Europe.

ACE is currently engaged in negotiations with its British and Canadian counterparts on the mutual recognition of architects as part of the wider free-trade agreement between the EU and UK, and EU and Canada.

It is also strongly engaged in negotiations with the European Commission on various EU directives, including the Energy Performance in Buildings, Services (Internal Market), Public Procurement, Proportionality Test, and Mutual Recognition of Professional Qualifications Directives.

ACE is also a leading partner of the Commission on the development and implementation of the New European Bauhaus programme, which seeks to elevate the quality of the built environment across the EU to achieve higher sustainability outcomes.