The Malta women’s national team are set to usher into a new era as Italian coach Manuela Tesse will make her debut against Luxembourg on Friday, at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

The Maltese side, sitting 88th in the FIFA rankings, will host 118th-ranked Luxembourg in two matchups with the second one pencilled for next Monday (kick-off: 11am).

Tesse, who was named Head Coach of the Malta women’s teams in December, is excited to start this new adventure in charge of her first ever European national team.

Her previous international experiences were assistant coach of Italy seniors between 2011 and 2012, coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s U-17’s selection and was also part of Canada’s technical staff at senior level between 2010 and 2011.

