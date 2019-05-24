The head of the civil service, Mario Cutajar, has been asked to coordinate an analysis of a report which criticised the appointment of backbench MPs.

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, George Hyzler, said this weekend that the practice of giving government jobs and consultancies to backbench MPs is “fundamentally wrong” and should end.

Dr Hyzler concluded that the practice dilutes Parliament’s role of scrutinising the government and goes against the Code of Ethics of Public Employees and Board Members and the underlying principles of the Constitution.

The Office of the Prime Minister said that the analysis would look at both legal and administrative implications and that, once complete, it would be made public.