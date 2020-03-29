Pyjama Day had to be celebrated at the Happy School in Victoria on March 16. However, due to the schools’ shutdown, the event took a different format. Through social media, head of school Lelio Spiteri encouraged the students to put on their pyjamas, dance to music and post the video on the school’s Facebook page.

This is one of a series of video clips posted by the head of school while children are away from school, one clip per day. Spiteri shares fun facts, sends happy birthday wishes to students who celebrate their birthday on the day and gives a task for the pupils to accomplish at home with the help of their parents.

Students from the school have created drawings of butterflies, rainbows and fish. They have sent messages of love and hope and they look forward to the video clip coming up next. Through this medium, Spiteri wishes to maintain a constant link with the students, helping them being positive and happy.

The video clips are uploaded daily on the school’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Gozo-College-Rabat-Primary-The-Happy-School-1325469510893883/