Dating as far back as Plato’s account of Atlantis, healing crystals have been around for a very long time and are now at the forefront of cutting-edge pharmaceutical technology in the form of ‘drug taxis’, with the help of University of Malta Prof. Liana Vella-Zarb and her team.

The PharmaTaxis project, which Vella-Zarb founded, is developing new ways of delivering medicines around the body using methods which can manipulate molecules and what they can do. The team of crystal engineers are designing structures that break down at the correct stage to effectively deliver the medicine in a process called active targeting. Describing the crystals as being like “a taxi, but for molecules” when speaking to THINK magazine writer Chris Styles, Vella-Zarb explains that these crystals are being developed to act as a protective coating to medicines to help take them where they need to go. These crystalline carriers show strong potential in the future development of emerging drug transport technology.

The structure of these revolutionary materials can be manipulated by first understanding how crystals form and how they can be put together. The properties of a crystalline structure are determined by the atoms that make up the structure, how these atoms are arranged and how many bonds each atom has to others atoms around it. Vella-Zarb and her team investigate the properties of existing crystalline structures by using state of the art X-ray crystallography which creates a 3D image of the shape of the structure, down to the molecular level, allowing researchers to figure out if their crystals contain the properties they are seeking.

The team at PharmaTaxis recently secured an investment from the European Regional Development Fund of 4.8 million euros that has funded “shiny new solid-state laboratory facilities” based off-site from the University of Malta, according to Vella-Zarb. However, the research hasn’t been all plain sailing; with power cuts and other issues out of their control, causing instrumental downtime and damages. Yet, the team of material scientists will continue to rock on, of quartz.

