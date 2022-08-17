A contemporary exhibition, entitled A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges, was inaugurated at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, It-Tokk, Victoria.

Co-creative practitioner and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is currently leading a project with a group of senior citizens around Gozo. The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

This concept generates instrumental values such as freedom of expression, sustainability and inclusive social development, while fostering peace and security.

The artist says: “Walking in the countryside will help the protagonists reflect on the beauty of the surroundings versus the changing environment. Working directly with nature moves the collaborators to gain a better insight into nature’s value, its presence and its purity.”

The exhibition is open daily from 7am to 2.30pm until August 28; weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.