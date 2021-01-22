The health authorities have warned against the routine fumigation as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.



Fumigation - applying disinfection across a large area by spraying - has gained popularity in recent months of the pandemic, with some establishments promoting the fact they fumigate their premises regularly. In some places, notices are also affixed to inform the public the place is regularly fumigated.

But in their latest set of guidelines, the public health team has come out against the practice, saying this is not "routinely recommended".

"It is likely that the disinfectant does not reach all surfaces and the length of contact time required to destroy the virus may not be adequate if disinfectants are applied via fumigation," the document says.

The authorities also urge those fumigating to consider the damage

and harm done to the environment as well as "unnecessary exposure of humans to elements when fumigating".

Use of disinfectants applied prior to cleaning is useless

So how should surfaces be cleaned?

According to the public health team, surfaces should be cleaned using friction with soap (or neutral detergent) and water to physically remove dirt, dust and other impurities.

"The application and use of chemicals or disinfectants, should follow cleaning of surfaces to disinfect and thus destroy the viral particles.

"Use of disinfectants applied prior to cleaning is useless both indoors and outdoors because such chemicals work on clean and unsoiled surfaces only. Dirt and other impurities inactivate disinfectants and chemicals."

According to the guidelines, places which have been exposed to a known COVID-19 case should be ventilated properly before cleaning is carried out, to lessen exposure to those disinfecting the space.

Firms offering outsourced cleaning and disinfection services should provide a certificate detailing the techniques and cleaning agents used, the authorities also advise.

The guidelines can be found online.