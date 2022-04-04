The health authorities have denied a claim by the nurses' union that Mater Dei Hospital is in a desperate situation because of the number of COVID-19 patients.

Earlier on Monday, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) called for a reduction of elective surgeries, warning that staff cannot keep up with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at Mater Dei.

The union's statement followed an announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne that several COVID-19 measures are being eased.

Health authorities have stopped issuing daily updates about COVID-19, including data about the number of virus patients who require hospital treatment.

Replying to questions sent by Times of Malta, a Health Ministry spokesperson said that while the number of COVID-19 patients has increased, the number of patients in intensive care stands at four, which she said is one of the lowest rates in the EU.

Fearne earlier stated there were five COVID patients in intensive care.

The health ministry spokeswoman noted that fewer than 40% of the COVID-19 patients in hospital were displaying COVID symptoms. 60% of the Covid patients in hospital tested positive during testing when they were admitted for other reasons.

“Contrary to what is being alleged, the hospital is not in a ‘desperate’ situation, but is working hard to ensure the smooth running of all services, which is however being impacted by a series of directives imposed by MUMN itself, amongst other restrictions.”

The union said there are currently 150 COVID-19 patients distributed across the wards at Mater Dei, and claimed that some wards have been set up in corridors, a library, and even the staff canteen.

Replying, the spokesperson said those areas in Mater Dei Hospital were converted into wards at the beginning of the pandemic back in 2020, and have continued to be used as wards since then.

"Arrangements for COVID-19 positive patients will be made according to the need that may arise. Moreover, infection control practices, in line with guidelines of the European Centre for Disease Control, have been applied since the very beginning of the pandemic and remain in force."

When asked if hospital visiting hours for the public will be reduced, she said for the time being there will be no further reduction in general visitation hours.