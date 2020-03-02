Coronavirus testing will be carried out on anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness after visiting an expanded list of countries exposed to the outbreak.

In a statement on Monday, the health ministry said surveillance and containment measures for the Coronavirus were continuously being enhanced.

Testing will be performed on patients who are suffering from acute respiratory tract infection with sudden onset of coughing, fever or shortness of breath and who have been in countries with outbreaks of the virus in the last 14 days.

Which countries are on the watchlist?

Western Pacific region:

China, including Hong Kong

Republic of Korea

Japan

Singapore

Australia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Europe:

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

The United Kingdom

Norway

Croatia

Netherlands

San Marino

South East Asia:

Thailand

Eastern Mediterranean:

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Region of the Americas

Canada

United States of America

People with these symptoms who have returned from these countries within the last 14 days should call their doctor or the COVID-19 helpline on 21324086.

They are advised to refrain from visiting doctors’ clinics, health centres or the casualty department in the first instance.

Self quarantine countries

The recommendation for self-quarantine remains for those countries and regions where there is high sustained transmission

1. Northern part of Italy - Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia Romagna

2. China, including Hong Kong

3. Singapore

4. Japan

5. Iran

6. South Korea



The health authorities said people should take the necessary precautions for prevention of respiratory infections.

What are these precautions?

Clean: Clean hands often by washing with soap and water or using alcohol hand rub.

Contain: Contain germs by staying at home if unwell; do not go to work or school until one is better. Do not visit patients in hospital if you are sick.

Cover: Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze into bare hands. Do not leave tissues running around

Do not sneeze or cough into your hands as you may contaminate objects or people that you touch.



For more information, the general public can call the COVID-19 helpline on 21324086 or visit the website covid19.gov.mt.