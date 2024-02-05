Health authorities have issued a warning about batches of dried oregano being sold in local stores.

Batches of Country dried oregano that have a lot number ending with -48/1105 must not be consumed due to elevated levels of Pyrrolizidine alkaloids, the Environment Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health warned on Monday.

Pyrrolizidine alkaloids are a large group of natural toxins synthesised as secondary metabolites by different plant species. Several PAs are known to be highly toxic to humans and animals as a result of their presence in the food chain.

