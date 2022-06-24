A type of tinned lentil soup may contain undeclared gluten, the health authorities warned on Friday.

In a statement, the government said that 400g tins of Organic Spicy Lentil Soup by Suma had been affected by a production error.

The producers had put the wrong label on the product.

The government said this covered lot number 0300/01-21 and the best before date of October 2023.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 a. and 2.30 pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email at mhi@gov.mt.