The Health Ministry has moved to reassure local patients following international reports that certain ranitidine medicines contain a carcinogenous impurity.

In a statement on Friday, the Health Ministry said that local doctors were receiving guidance about alternative medicines they could order for their patients.

The Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme is also working to provide local pharmacies with alternative products, the ministry said.

Patients should continue to follow the medical advice of their doctors until further notice, the Health Ministry added.

“Maltese health authorities are in continuous contact with the European Medicines Authority,” the ministry said, adding that it would be updating the public with any further information.

The EMA has started a review of ranitidine medicines after tests showed that some of these products contained an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

Studies on animals suggest that NDMA is a probably human carcinogen.

Ranitidine medicines are often used to treat stomach acid issues such as heartburn and stomach ulcers.