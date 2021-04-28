The health authorities are looking into whether a thrombosis case in Malta is linked in any way to COVID vaccination.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said it has been informed of a 58-year-old person who suffered thrombosis two weeks after receiving the first dose.

The ministry did not specify the brand of the administered vaccine.

The person is in a stable condition, it reassured, adding that the Malta Medicines' Authority is looking into the matter.

Earlier this month the European Medicines Authority said blood clots were a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca jab and the benefits outweighed the risks.

Then on April 9, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci dismissed any links between the jab and two separate cases of blood clots, which had also been reported to the Malta Medicines Authority.

One of the cases was reported by a patient who had taken the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the second was from someone given the Pfizer jab.