Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – a common cold-like virus – are on the rise and have become more common than the flu, with the hospital treating some 54 cases a week.

By contrast, there are only 20 flu cases needing hospitalisation every week.

RSV is a seasonal virus that recurs throughout the year and usually peaks in winter. It is a leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections in young children. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Most people recover within a week or two but the condition can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. The virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs).

The increase in RSV cases locally mirrors that in other European countries, where the virus has been on the rise since October.

“Several EU member states have reported a rise in RSV cases as from October. Likewise, in Malta, we also detected a rise in RSV cases since October with an average of 54 cases being reported weekly in the last three weeks,” a government spokesperson said.

In November, Times of Malta reported that several young children were being treated for respiratory illnesses, with paediatricians linking the early spike in infections to eased COVID-19 measures and an increase in socialising.

“The authorities are closely monitoring the trends in respiratory illness and also admissions in hospital due to acute respiratory illness as part of the preparedness plans to ensure that the health system remains sustainable,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, despite fears the flu season might be severe this year, an average of 20 cases

have been reported weekly since October, although the figure is on an upward trend, the spokesperson said.

“The cases of influenza peaked with 44 cases being reported in mid-September. The trend in cases decreased since then but, as expected, the number of cases being reported is increasing again since October,” he said.

Asked about COVID-19, the spokesperson said that the number of cases is stable, with an average of 96 being reported every week in the last three weeks.

“The seven-day moving average positivity rate, which is more reliable considering many do self-tests, is currently at 3.8 per cent, which has increased from three per cent over the past two weeks,” he said.

Hospital sources said that the number of cases of influenza and viruses is expected to go up as the weather cools down further and as more people socialise during the festive season.

While social gatherings were somewhat restricted since 2019 to keep COVID-19 under control, this is not the case this year. This could lead to other illnesses, such as the flu and RSV, becoming more common.

Last week, the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) issued a joint statement to warn that the influenza season is “off to an early start” and that both RSV and COVID-19 are also deemed a threat.

“The region is currently experiencing increasing circulation of influenza and RSV. Together with COVID-19, these viruses are expected to have a high impact on our health services and populations this winter.

“This highlights how important it is for vulnerable groups to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 as well as for everyone to protect themselves and others from infections,” the two bodies said in their joint statement.

Malta’s health authorities have set up additional beds at Boffa Hospital as part of measures to cater for an increased number of hospital admissions in the coming weeks.